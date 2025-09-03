Iowa vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Ames is set to ignite once again when No. 16 Iowa State hosts its in‑state rival, Iowa, in a Cy‑Hawk clash that refuses to be lopsided.
Despite the Cyclones’ flawless 2–0 start and a potent aerial attack, oddsmakers have them only laying 2.5 points at home — a testament to how this rivalry blurs every line.
The Hawkeyes leaned into a bruising ground game in their opener, and their ability to control tempo could be the linchpin that keeps the scoreboard modest.
Expect this one to loom tight into the fourth quarter, where one big play — or a costly slip — could tilt the balance.
Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa +2.5 (-102)
- Iowa State -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Iowa (+118)
- Iowa State (-142)
Total
- Over 41.5 (-110)
- Under 41.5 (-110)
Iowa vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Iowa Record: 0-1
- Iowa State Record: 2-0
Iowa vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch
Rocco Becht, Quarterback – Iowa State
Becht enters this game with palpable swagger — he’s already accounted for five passing touchdowns and even snuck in a rushing score, demonstrating command of Iowa State’s offense that few expected this early. His precision and decision-making haven’t just cleared coverages, they’ve set the tone — a calm, efficient presence behind center that lifts this team’s ceiling.
Becht’s chemistry with his tight ends, particularly in red‑zone execution, has become a strategic focal point; his TDs to the likes of Gabe Burkle in Week 1 are proof positive. What elevates his danger is that defensive backs must respect the deep ball and underneath slants alike, limiting defensive flexibility. Given Iowa’s conservatively minded offense and run-first identity, Becht’s ability to inject chunks of yardage through the air could tilt this game’s flow. In a matchup expected to stay tight, his composure — and a timely strike or two — might just be the catalyst that snaps this rivalry’s usual script.
Iowa vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
The Cyclones are averaging nearly 49 points per game, and while that number looks flashy, it reflects a balanced, efficient attack — not just one‑dimensional fireworks.
Meanwhile, Iowa’s Week 1 win hinged almost entirely on its run game; that dominant rushing performance masked a still‑rudimentary passing attack led by Mark Gronowski. On top of that, the rivalry’s history is littered with close outcomes — nine of the last thirteen games decided by seven points or less.
But despite all the offensive firepower, the Cyclones are just a field goal favorite, implying a clash of equals, not a blowout. I lean toward them here given their efficiency on both sides of the ball and a quarterback who can execute, so if it comes down to a late-game drive, I’m more comfortable with my money on the No. 16 ranked program.
Pick: Iowa State -2.5 (-120 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.