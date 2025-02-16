Iowa vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 16
Iowa has let its season get away from them and is just 5-8 in Big Ten play heading into tonight's game against No. 25 Maryland, who is coming into this matchup on a two-game win streak.
Maryland is still 2.5 games back from conference-leading Michigan, but a win by the Terps today would put them firmly in the upper echelon of Big Ten competition.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.
Iowa vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Iowa +10.5 (-104)
- Maryland -10.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Iowa +460
- Maryland -650
Total: 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 16
- Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Iowa Record: 14-10
- Maryland State Record: 19-6
Iowa vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Payton Sandfort: With Owen Freeman sidelines for the rest of the season, Payton Sandfort needs to step up his place. He's coming off some solid performances including recording 20 points in an 84-73 win against Rutgers. let's see if he can keep it up today.
Maryland
Derik Queen: The battle between Sandfort of Iowa and Derik Queen of Maryland is going to be a good one. Queen is averaging 15.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. If he takes command of the paint, this could be a long day for Iowa.
Iowa vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
Iowa isn't the same team without Owen Freeman in its lineup and that's proven by the Hawkeyes' effective field goal percentage dropping a significant amount down to 53.7% over their last three games.
Now, they have to take on a Maryland team that can dominate down low. 64.3% of Maryland's shots come from two-point range and now they get to face a Hawkeyes team that allows opponents to shoot 56% from two-point range. That matchup is going to give Iowa a significant advantage.
Finally, Maryland continues to be one of the best defensive teams in college basketball, ranking 11th in defensive efficiency. The Terps have the ability to completely stifle Iowa's offense.
Pick: Maryland -10.5 (-118 via FanDuel Sportsbook)
