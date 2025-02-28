Iowa vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Feb. 28
Iowa and Northwestern haven’t had the seasons they expected, but they can finish the season on a high note with a league win against one another.
The Wildcats are in better form at the moment, helping give the team a slight bump in the odds for its clash against the Hawkeyes at home. Northwestern has made some adjustments around injuries that have paid off of late. Will the team extend its winning streak to three games against a hapless Iowa team that has been the Big Ten’s worst defense?
Here’s our betting preview.
Iowa vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa: +3.5 (-105)
- Northwestern: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Iowa: +142
- Northwestern: -172
Total: 149.5 (Over -115//Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa vs. Northwestern How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 28th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Iowa Record: 15-13
- Northwestern Record: 15-13
Iowa vs. Northwestern Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Brock Harding: The sophomore has had flashes amidst a lost season for the team, including scoring 16 points against Illinois in the team’s most recent loss. With more on-ball reps, Harding has upped his assist rate to a top-five rate in Big Ten play for the Hawkeyes, who have still maintained an elite offense.
Northwestern
Nick Martinelli: With Brooks Barnhizer out for the year, Martinelli has taken on as the team’s offensive hub. He has thrived in this role, averaging 21 points per game as the team has maintained a competitive record of 3-4 in the games without the team’s projected top player.
Iowa vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick
Both teams have been riddled with injuries all season, but in its current form, I prefer to lay it with Northwestern at home.
The team is an elite transition denial defense that will force Iowa to play in the halfcourt, which the team’s quality offense looks to avoid on many possessions.
However, the big edge comes on the other end, where Northwestern has plenty of paths to success, with Martinelli proving to be more than capable of shouldering the high usage role on offense and the Wildcats able to expose the Hawkeyes' defensive rebounding woes. Northwestern is third in the Big Ten offensive rebounding rate, while Iowa has the lowest defensive rebounding rate.
Lastly, Iowa is bottom 10 in the country in Haslametrics’ away-from-home rating this season, and I don’t envision it getting any better for the team on the road against a disciplined Northwestern team.
PICK: Northwestern -3.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
