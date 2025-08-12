Is Breanna Stewart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Liberty vs. Sparks)
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks with a bone bruise in her knee.
The injury has kept Stewart out since the team's last meeting with the Sparks on July 26, as she played just three minutes in that game before going down.
The Liberty are 3-5 (including that game) since Stewie went down, but they are set as favorites on Tuesday night.
It was recently reported that the Liberty are expecting Stewart to return later on in the month, meaning she'll likely miss at least a few more games. New York is currently the No. 2 seed in the W, tied with the Atlanta Dream, record-wise wise ahead of Tuesday's action.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite player prop for the Sparks-Liberty matchup with Stewart ruled out.
Best New York Liberty Prop Bet With Breanna Stewart Out
- Sabrina Ionescu OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-114)
Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 4.9 rebounds per game this season, and she’s really stepped up in that department since the All-Star break, averaging 5.9 boards per game across a 10-game stretch.
During that 10-game run, Ionescu has at least five boards in eight of her games. Now, she’s taking on a Sparks team that is seventh in rebounding percentage overall and 10th at home.
With Stewart out, Ionescu should play a ton of minutes, and she’s clearly come to step up on the glass without one of the team’s top frontcourt players in action.
