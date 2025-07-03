Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Aces vs. Fever)
For the fourth straight game, the Indiana Fever will not have All-Star guard Caitlin Clark in the lineup.
Clark (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Aces.
The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year has been dealing with the injury bug all season long, as she missed multiple weeks earlier in the campaign with a quad injury. Overall, Clark has appeared in just nine games in the 2025 season, and she missed Indiana's Commissioner's Cup Championship win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.
Despite Clark's injuries, the Fever are 8-8 in regular-season games and won the Commissioner's Cup title -- which won't count toward their regular-season record. When Clark is out of the lineup (counting the Commissioner's Cup Final), Indiana is a solid 4-4 this season.
However, the star guard getting ruled out shifted the odds at DraftKings for tonight's matchup with the Aces. Indiana went from a 1.5-point underdog to a 4.5-point underdog with Clark not expected to play.
Hopefully, the star guard will return to action sooner rather than later for a Fever team that has title expectations. Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season while shooting just 39.0 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.