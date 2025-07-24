Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Aces vs. Fever)
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is not expected to suit up Thursday night when her team takes on the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, marking her fifth consecutive absence as she continues to recover from a right groin injury.
Indiana is pegged as 2.5-point underdogs to Vegas in Clark’s absence on Thursday.
The Fever did not practice Wednesday, and Clark was not listed as a probable starter for Thursday’s game on the team’s website.
Clark originally sustained the injury during the final minutes of a July 15 loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Fever head coach Stephanie White said Clark sought a second medical opinion earlier this week, visiting a doctor Tuesday morning ahead of the team’s 98-77 loss to the New York Liberty. White said at the time there was no further update but anticipated more clarity following internal discussions with the medical staff.
The injury forced Clark to miss All-Star weekend and now continues to impact Indiana’s push for playoff positioning. The Fever sit at 12-12 and are clinging to the middle of the WNBA postseason picture, but they’ve gone just 4-7 without Clark in the lineup this year, including a loss in the Commissioner’s Cup title game.
Clark has been among the league’s most productive guards when healthy, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game in her debut season.
Her absence puts additional pressure on a Fever team now facing a tough stretch of schedule, with three of their next four games coming against playoff contenders in the Liberty, Aces, and Phoenix Mercury.
Aces vs. Fever Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Aces -2.5 (-106)
- Fever +2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Aces (-144)
- Fever (+118)
Total
- Over 163.5 (-110)
- Under 163.5 (-110)
FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.