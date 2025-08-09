Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sky vs. Fever)
Indiana Fever's star player, Caitlin Clark, will miss a 10th straight game on Saturday night when they take on the Chicago Sky. Clark hasn't played since the All-Star Break.
There has yet to be a timetable announced for when she'll be able to return to the court.
The Fever have largely been able to remain competitive this season with Clark sidelined, posting a 17-14 overall record, but after back-to-back losses to the Sparks and Mercury, it's almost time to push the panic button in Indiana.
Thankfully for Fever fans, they'll face the lowly 8-23 Sky tonight. The Fever were able to trounce the Sky, 93-78, the last time they met when Clark wasn't healthy, so they're hoping they'll be able to get back in the win column tonight.
Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook seem to have faith in the Fever getting the win without Clark in the lineup tonight. They have Indiana set as a 10.5-point home favorite. The total for the game is set at 162.5.
You can find our WNBA betting expert Peter Dewey's pick in his betting preview here.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.