Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Valkyries vs. Fever)
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is on track to make her return Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries after sitting out the last five games with a groin issue.
On Monday, she took part in full 5-on-5 drills for the first time since the injury occurred on June 24. With Clark trending toward playing, the Fever are 7.5-favorites against the Valkyries on Wednesday.
During Clark’s absence, the Fever posted a 3-2 record, highlighted by a win over the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup title game. This marks her second injury absence this season — she’s been unavailable for 10 of Indiana’s 18 games so far, having previously missed five contests in June with a left quad injury.
When Clark last returned from her quad injury on June 14, she bucketed 32 points in 31 minutes against the New York Liberty.
Clark is still second on the Fever roster in points per game with 18.2 while leading in assists at 8.9. Speaking of which, here’s a prop for Clark in her return to action.
Caitlin Clark vs. Golden State Valkyries Prop Bet
- Caitlin Clark Over 8.5 Assists (+118 at FanDuel)
I had the Over on Clark’s assist prop the last time she was rumored to return, so I’m staying put here. Her 8.9 assists and 45% assist rate currently rank second in the WNBA. She’s exceeded 8 assists in seven of nine appearances this year, including a stretch where she posted a triple-double in just her second game.
Her return should trigger increased usage as Indiana’s primary playmaker, especially since she expressed displeasure with the limited playing time she had had ahead of the injury. Now against a Golden State defense that ranks tenth in opponent assists (allowing 345 on the season), Indiana’s head coach, Steph White, is likely to lean heavily on Clark’s distribution while reintegrating her quickly into the offense. Golden State surrenders plenty of passing lanes — they allow an average field-goal percentage around 39.9% — which favors Clark’s passing efficiency. At plus money, this is worth the punt.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.