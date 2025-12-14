Is Deebo Samuel Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Giants)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is listed as questionable for Week 15 against the New York Giants due to an illness.
Samuel did not participate in Friday's practice, putting his status for Week 15 in question. He is expected to play, however.
This season, the veteran wideout has appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and has been arguably their most consistent receiver. He has 62 catches (on 81 targets) for 561 yards and five scores while rushing 13 times for 49 yards and an additonal score.
Losing Samuel would be a huge blow for the Commanders, who are already down starting quarterback Jayden Daniels in this game. As a result, oddsmakers have set the Commanders as 2.5-point road underdogs against New York.
Here's a look at how to bet on Samuel in the prop market if he's able to suit up on Sunday.
Best Deebo Samuel Prop Bet vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+250)
For a player that has scored as often as Samuel has this season, it's a little surprising to see him all the way down at +250 to score. He has the fifth-best odds at DraftKings to find the end zone on the Commanders' roster.
The Giants are one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL, allowing the third-most points while ranking 29th in the league in EPA/Play.
Samuel had a huge game against the Giants in Washington's season opener, catching seven passes for 77 yards while also carrying the ball once for a 19-yard score. If he's able to play, he's worth a look in this market in Week 15.
