Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Knicks)

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been dealing with a knee injury all season long, and he's been ruled out for the second straight game on Wednesday.
Embiid won't play against the New York Knicks, and it appears that he could need another major procedure on his knee to get him back closer to his old form by the start of next season. The Sixers, who have fallen out of the play-in tournament race (2.5 games out of the No. 10 seed), may end up deciding to shut Embiid down for the rest of the campaign.
Even though Philly has struggled all season, it has a much better record with Embiid (8-11) than it does without him (12-26).
Oddsmakers have set them as massive underdogs in New York tonight, and Philly has struggled mightily as a road underdog, going 4-11-1 against the spread in that spot.
Here's how I'm betting the Sixers-Knicks clash with Embiid out.
Best 76ers vs. Knicks Bet with Joel Embiid Out on Wednesday
New York Knicks -10 (-110) vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I'm buying the Knicks as a bounce-back candidate against the 76ers tonight:
The New York Knicks have struggled against the best teams in the NBA (they’re under .500 against teams with winning records), but they are elite against teams under .500 this season, going 26-6 straight up.
Now, New York gets a shot at a Philadelphia team that is down Joel Embiid, Guerschon Yabusele and Eric Gordon on Wednesday and is fresh off of a blowout loss to the lowly Chicago Bulls.
New York may be without Karl-Anthony Towns (questionable) – which could move this line – but Towns did return in the fourth quarter after limping off to the locker room against Boston.
Overall, New York is 14-13-1 against the spread as a home favorite while Philly is the worst team in the NBA against the spread as a road underdog, going 4-11-1 ATS this season.
I’ll buy the Knicks as a bounce-back candidate in this divisional matchup.
