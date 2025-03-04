Is Julius Randle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Timberwolves)
After missing 13 games with a groin injury, Minnesota Timberwolves forward, Julius Randle returned to action on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns and turned in a strong performance.
Randle finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc in a Timberwolves win.
Now, the Wolves have listed him as questionable on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers with the groin issue. This could just be precautionary, as it would be strange to see Randle sit out just one game after returning- especially since it's not a back-to-back.
However, the Timberwolves do play on Wednesday night as well, so the team may be weighing which game it would prefer the star forward to play in - if he can only suit up for one.
Randle, who has appeared in 49 games this season, is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from 3.
The odds at DraftKings Sportsbook tell us that Randle has a good chance to play tonight, as the Wolves are set as 14-point favorites at home despite the fact that Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for this matchup.
Minnesota has struggled as a home favorite (7-18 against the spread), but it is facing a Philly team that is an NBA-worst 5-11-1 against the spread as a road underdog this season.
This story will be updated with Randle's official status for Tuesday's contest.
