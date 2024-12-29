SI

Is Malik Nabers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Giants)

Taking a look at Malik Nabers injury status ahead of the Giants Week 17 game against the Colts.

Iain MacMillan

Malik Nabers is active for the Giants Week 17 matchup against the Colts.
The New York Giants control their own destiny when it comes to locking up the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft, but that's not going to keep the Giants from starting Malik Nabers today, despite dealing with a toe injury.

The Giants will play the Colts today with a chance of crushing their playoff hopes. A win by the Giants would crush both fan bases as New York fans are likely hoping they lose out to secure the No. 1 pick.

Still, we bettors can attack the player prop market as we try to find some value. Let's take a look at how I think we should bet on Nabers.

Best Malik Nabers Prop Bet for Week 18

Malik Nabers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-155)

No matter who is at quarterback, the Giants force-feed Malik Nabers the football. He has seen double-digit targets in four straight games and hauled in at least six receptions in seven of his last eight starts.

There's no reason why that won't continue today against the Colts, even with Drew Lock in at quarterback. With Indianapolis set as a 7.5-point favorite, the Giants will likely be playing from behind and will turn to their passing game early.

Let's bet on Nabers to have yet another impressive performance.

Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

