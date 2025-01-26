Is Patrick Mahomes Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Chiefs)
The Kansas City Chiefs listed superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the injury report with an ankle injury this week, but he doesn’t have a designation heading into the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Mahomes didn’t miss a snap in the Chiefs’ divisional round win over the Houston Texans, and while he did pop on the injury report, he still logged a full practice in every one of the Chiefs’ sessions this week.
Last week, Mahomes threw for 177 yards and a score, rushing seven times for 14 yards in the Chiefs’ win over Houston.
With a chance to get a third straight Super Bowl and compete for a three-peat on Sunday, Mahomes and the Chiefs are favored against Josh Allen and the Bills. Buffalo has not beaten the Chiefs in the playoffs in the Mahomes era, but it did knock off Kansas City – in Buffalo – during the regular season.
With Mahomes expected to be a full go on Sunday, here’s how to wager on him in the prop market.
Best Patrick Mahomes Prop Bets for Bills vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Patrick Mahomes OVER 4.5 Rushing Attempts (-134)
In 19 career playoff games, Mahomes is averaging 5.1 rushing attempts per contest, and he carried the ball seven times in the Chiefs’ win last week against Houston.
The star quarterback has shown a tendency to scramble in the playoffs in his entire career – especially against Buffalo.
Mahomes has five, seven, and six carries in his three playoff games against the Bills, including a seven-rush, 69-yard game (with a score) back in the 2021 season.
During the regular season, Mahomes had seven games with five or more carries, and he’s shown that he’s much more willing to run in the postseason. I expect that to be the case once again on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
