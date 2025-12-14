Is Quentin Johnston Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Chiefs)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs due to a groin issue.
Johnston was a limited participant in practice this week, and it remains unclear if he will play.
The former first-round pick caught two passes in Week 14 on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he's put together a strong season for Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
Overall, Johnston has appeared in 12 games, catching 42 of his 72 targets for 533 yards and seven scores. He gives the Chargers a diverse receiving corps with Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey working the middle of the field while Johnston stretches it down the sidelines.
If you're looking to bet on the Chargers in this matchup, there is a receiver that could be worth a look since Johnston may be at less than 100 percent on Sunday.
Best Chargers Prop Bet vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
With Johnston's status up in the air for Sunday's matchup, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite prop bets for this game, including one for Chargers wideout Keenan Allen:
Keenan Allen OVER 29.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Ladd McConkey has taken over the top receiving spot in Los Angeles, but Keenan Allen certainly isn’t too far behind. The veteran has 94 targets to McConkey’s 96, and he’s been making the most of them.
Allen has at least 30 receiving yards in 10 of 13 games this season, including 68 yards on seven catches (10 targets) against Kansas City in Week 1.
The Chargers should be able to spread the ball around in Kansas City to get Allen his share of targets, catches, and, most importantly, yards.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.