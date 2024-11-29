Is Isiah Pacheco Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Chiefs)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is set to return from a broken leg that he suffered earlier this season in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chiefs activated their starting running back from injured reserve this week, and he does not have an injury designation for Friday’s game.
This is great news for Kansas City, as it should have Pacheco active for the stretch run of the regular season and the playoffs.
In two games this season, Pacheco had 34 carries for 135 yards and a score, catching seven of his eight targets for 54 yards. While it’s unclear at the moment what his role will be – it’s likely he and Kareem Hunt split time in some way – Pacheco does have a prop up at DraftKings for Friday’s Week 13 matchup.
Best Isiah Pacheco Prop Bets for Week 13 vs. Raiders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anytime TD: -115
Pacheco is a risky play in the prop market in his first game back from a broken leg, and oddsmakers are showing us that they aren’t sure what his role will be.
The only prop listed for Pacheco at DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday is for him to score a touchdown, as only running back Kareem Hunt has rushing yards props for the Chiefs. That shows that Pacheco may play a split role with Hunt, and Vegas isn’t sure how to evaluate the Chiefs lead back.
I don’t mind taking Pacheco to find the end zone if you really want to bet on him, but there is an inherent risk that he could be on a snap count or touch limit on Friday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
