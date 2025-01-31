Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov Prediction, Odds and Full Betting Preview for UFC Fight Night
The Last Stylebender is the favorite in his first non-title fight in the UFC in almost 6 years, but a dangerous Imavov awaits him.
Israel Adesanya (-162) takes on Nassourdine Imavov (+136) in a clash of striking styles that I think ultimately favors the former champion’s experience in five-round fights. While Imavov is a well-rounded threat with solid boxing and dangerous in the clinch, Adesanya’s elite precision, footwork, and range control give him a clear edge in the striking exchanges.
- When: Saturday, Feb 1
- Where: anb Arena, Riyadh Saudi Arabia
- How to Watch: ESPN+
Doug Vazquez’ MMA betting record
- Last week: 1-4
- -1.25 Units
- 2025 YTD: 3-8
- -2.95 Units
UFC Fight Night Betting Picks
Israel Adesanya (-162) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+136) Prediction
Adesanya has proven that he can be patient and eventually dismantle aggressive strikers, as seen in his masterclasses against Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker. His defensive awareness and ability to control distance will neutralize Imavov’s forward pressure. While Imavov has effective clinch work and a competent grappling game, he lacks the high-level chain wrestling needed to ground Adesanya consistently.
Cardio and durability also favor Adesanya. With proven five-round endurance, he can maintain a measured pace while Imavov has shown signs of fading under sustained pressure. Expect Adesanya to land precise, damaging strikes while keeping Imavov at bay.
BET: Israel Adesanya to win by decision (+130)
Sharaputdin Magomedov (-200) vs. Michael Venom Page (+154) Prediction
This is another fight that features contrasting striking styles in a clear Fight of the Night contender. The Muay Thai trained ‘Bullet’ Magomedov is an aggressive finisher, relying on relentless forward pressure and devastating kicks, while Page is a master of distance, movement, and precision striking.
Page’s unorthodox karate-based approach, combined with elite footwork, gives him the tools to frustrate Magomedov and exploit openings. Magomedov’s tendency to overcommit on strikes leaves him vulnerable to counters, and Page thrives on punishing reckless aggression. If Page maintains distance and avoids being trapped against the cage, he should control the exchanges and pick apart Magomedov with clean, efficient striking.
Cardio is another key factor. Magomedov’s high-energy style can cause him to fade in later rounds, whereas Page’s efficient movement allows him to stay fresh. Grappling is unlikely to be a major factor, as both fighters prefer to keep the fight standing. However, Page’s experience against high-level opponents suggests he can avoid extended clinch battles and is a sneaky threat to get a submission if the fight does make it to the ground.
The most likely outcome for this fight is for it to go to the judges' scorecards and ultimately I think MVP’s counter-striking, superior fight IQ, evasiveness and striking precision should get the decision but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him catch Bullet being sloppy and find his chin for some extra value in this wager.
BET: MVP via DEC or KO +160
Sergei Pavlovich (-290) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+235)
Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik are your classic UFC heavyweights with finishing power and one would think that this fight is destined for a quick finish, but their differing striking styles suggest this scrap could extend beyond the opening minutes. Pavlovich is an aggressive finisher, using relentless forward pressure and volume to overwhelm opponents early. Meanwhile, Rozenstruik is a patient counter-striker who thrives when opponents overcommit, waiting for the perfect moment to land his devastating right hand.
Despite Pavlovich’s reputation for first-round stoppages, Rozenstruik’s durability and measured approach make it likely that he will survive the initial onslaught. He has proven his resilience against elite power punchers like Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos, weathering early aggression before settling into his counter-heavy rhythm. Additionally, Pavlovich’s own durability suggests he won’t go down easily unless he walks directly into a perfectly timed shot.
With Rozenstruik’s tendency to start slow and Pavlovich’s pressure likely being met with defensive caution, I don’t see a first-round finish as the oddsmakers would have you believe based on this market Rozenstruik’s ability to absorb early pressure and Pavlovich’s controlled aggression should extend this fight beyond the first five minutes before either fighter finds a finish.
BET: Fight to start Round 2 +100
Said Nurmagomedov (-162) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (+136)
Said Nurmagomedov’s dynamic striking and skill set make him the rightful favorite in this matchup and in my opinion his odds should be shorter against Vinicius Oliveira, a powerful pressure striker with an aggressive Muay Thai approach. While Oliveira will push the pace early with heavy combinations and leg kicks, Nurmagomedov’s speed, movement, and counter-striking should allow him to control the exchanges.
The biggest factor in this fight is Nurmagomedov’s ability to mix in his grappling. Oliveira has struggled against strong wrestlers, and if Nurmagomedov times his takedowns effectively, he can wear down his opponent as the fight progresses. Oliveira’s durability makes him a threat in striking exchanges, but his aggressive nature also leaves openings for counters and submission attempts.
With superior cardio and the ability to dictate range, Nurmagomedov is likely to pull away in the later rounds as his movement, grappling, and conditioning should allow him to either secure a late submission or unanimous decision victory. Look for him to frustrate Oliveira early, then take over as the fight progresses.
BET: Nurmagomedov win in Round 3 or Decision +135
Fares Zaim (+120) vs. Mike Davis (-142)
Mike Davis’ relentless pressure and power-striking make him a dangerous matchup for Fares Ziam, a technical striker who thrives on maintaining distance and picking opponents apart with precision. Ziam’s composed approach and sharp counters could present problems early, but Davis’ ability to close the gap, push the pace, and mix in grappling gives him the clear edge in offensive output.
Davis has shown a willingness to engage in high-volume exchanges, using his fast hands and devastating combinations to break opponents down. Ziam’s defensive grappling has been tested in past fights, and if Davis decides to incorporate takedowns, he could further wear down the Frenchman. While Ziam has solid durability, he hasn’t faced many heavy hitters, making this an uphill battle if he cannot keep Davis at range.
With Davis’ power, pressure, and durability he has multiple paths to victory—either overwhelming Ziam with pressure for a stoppage or securing a clear decision based on volume and control. Expect Davis to dictate the fight and land the more damaging shots en route to getting his hand raised
BET: Davis to Win by KO/TKO/DQ or Decision +100