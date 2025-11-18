Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Spurs)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not play on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs due to a calf strain.
The team announced that Morant is dealing with a Grade 1 calf strain, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks. That means that the former No. 2 overall pick will likely miss the rest of the month with the injury.
Memphis is off to a slow start this season, winning just four of its first 14 games, and it enters Tuesday night's matchup with the Spurs on a four-game skid.
Morant has been awful shooting the ball this season, knocking down just 35.9 percent of his shots from the field and 16.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Overall, he's averagin 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per gam across 12 contests.
With Morant out, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Grizzlies as road underdogs in this matchup with the Spurs. That's notable since San Antonio (9-4 this season) is without Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle on Tuesday.
Still, the betting market views the Spurs as a much better team than the Grizzlies sans Morant.
Memphis traded away Desmond Bane in the offseason, and it lacks ball-handlers to replace Morant at the moment as both Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. have yet to make their season debuts due to injuries.
As a result, the Grizzlies will likely have to handle the point guard duties by committee in the coming weeks with Morant out.
