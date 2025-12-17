Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is back on the injury report ahead of the team's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Morant is officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Morant played just 20:58 in that matchup, finishing the game with 12 points (on 4-of-12 shooting), three rebounds and four assists.
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo said that Morant's ankle injury was a tweak, and that the team is holding out hope that it isn't serious.
Based on Morant's questionable tag for this game, it appears he avoided a long-term issue. However, his status is still up in the air on Dec. 17.
The odds can tell an interesting story in this game, and it appears that oddsmakers believe Morant has a solid chance to play on Wednesday night. Memphis opened up as an 8.5-point underdog in this matchup on Tuesday night, but the odds have since shifted to Grizzlies +7.5 at DraftKings with Morant listed as questionable.
That movement is intriguing, especially since the Grizzlies ruled out Monday's hero -- Cam Spencer (27 points) -- for Wednesday's game for personal reasons.
This season, Morant has played in just 14 games, and the Grizzlies have a 5-9 record with him in the lineup. Monday's matchup against the Clippers was just his second game back in action after he missed 10 games in a row with a calf strain.
A two-time All-Star, Morant has yet to find his peak form in the 2025-26 season. He's averaging just 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 35.7 percent from the field and 19.4 percent from 3-point range. Morant's shooting numbers will need to improve if he's going to get back to his All-Star form from a few seasons ago.
For now, bettors should likely wait before betting on Memphis, but it seems Morant has a real shot to be in the lineup on Wednesday night.
