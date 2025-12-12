Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jazz vs. Grizzlies)
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has not played since Nov. 15 due to a calf strain, but he's been upgraded to questionable for Friday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz.
Morant has missed Memphis' last 10 games, but the team has gone on a bit of a run to get back in the playoff mix in the Western Conference, winning seven of those matchups.
Getting Morant back would be a big boost to the Grizzlies' offense, as they are just 25th in the NBA in offensive rating this season. Morant got off to a slow start before suffering his calf injury, averaging 17.9 points, 3.5 rebound and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3-point range.
He's appeared in just 12 games this season with the Grizzlies posting a 4-8 mark in those contests.
With Morant potentially set to return on Friday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Grizzlies as 7.5-point favorites at home. Memphis has turned a corner in recent weeks, but it did just lose Zach Edey to a stress reaction in his ankle.
That's a major blow for the Grizzlies, as they are +17.7 points per 100 possessions with Edey on the floor this season and -8.1 points per 100 possessions when he's off. The former lottery pick has transformed the Memphis defense in the 11 games that he's played in.
While I don't have a player prop that I love for Morant and the Grizzlies, I do think the star guard could be worth a look as a passer if he's able to play. Morant is averaging more than his career average in assists per game and the Jazz rank 29th in the league in opponent assists per game.
As for the game line, bettors should likely wait to bet on anything in case Morant does sit. That could move the odds by a point or more on Friday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.