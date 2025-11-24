Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies)
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has been ruled out for Monday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets with a right calf strain.
This was expected since Morant was diagnosed with the injury back on Nov. 17 and promptly ruled out for at least two weeks. The Grizzlies guard's next chance to return to action will likely come in the team's first game of December on Dec. 2 against the San Antonio Spurs.
On Monday, Memphis is set as a massive 8.5-point underdog at home against the Nuggets. DraftKings has the Grizzlies, who are just 6-11 this season, at +260 to win this matchup without Morant.
This has been a rough season for Morant, who was suspended by the team for one game earlier in the campaign and has been the subject of trade rumors. The Grizzlies guard also hasn't played too well when he's been on the floor, averaging just 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from 3-point range. He's also played in just 12 games.
Memphis is also without Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. in this game, and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed as questionable.
The Grizzlies have won two games in a row, and they're looking to stay in the mix for a play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference until Morant returns. Memphis has made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons where Morant has appeared in at least 50 games.
