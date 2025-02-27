Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, Feb. 27
The top two teams in Conference USA battle on Thursday night in a high leverage conference showdown.
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks scored a home win against Liberty earlier this month that set the tone for the top of CUSA standings, but can it go on the road and keep up with the highly touted Flames?
Here’s our betting preview for Thursday’s matchup.
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jacksonville State: +7.5 (-115)
- Liberty: -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jacksonville State: +270
- Liberty: -355
Total: 134.5 (Over -114/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 27th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Liberty Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Jacksonville State Record: 19-9
- Liberty Record: 22-5
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville State
Quel’Ron House: The freshman guard had his best game of the season against Liberty, scoring 18 points while dishing out four assists and posting two steals in the team’s signature win of the season. At 5’11”, House is undersized, but is a blur in the open court and a regular to the free throw line, keeping the Jacksonville State offense on track.
Liberty
Taelon Peter: The senior forward has been a huge boost to the Flames, shooting 43% from the three-point line this season, and is on a recent heater, scoring 20 or more in two of the last three for Liberty.
Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Liberty is a three-point reliant offense, 26th in the nation in three-point rate, and should have ample opportunities against the compact Jacksonville State defense that is allowing the 64th highest three-point rate in the country.
We saw this play out in the first game, but the Flames were plagued by poor shooting, hitting 10 threes but shooting a poor 29% from beyond the arc. This is an elite perimeter group, hitting 38% of its shots from distance, so I expect some natural regression on its home floor.
Jacksonville State is a balanced group but has been running fairly fortunate in close games this season in CUSA play, going 4-1 in games decided by five points or fewer.
Meanwhile, Liberty has been the best team on the floor during conference play, winners of its last five games and only losing one CUSA game by more than five. I like the Flames to even the series score with the Gamecocks and cover the modest spread.
PICK: Liberty -7.5 (-105, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
