Jacksonville vs. FGCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 18
The Jacksonville Dolphins have a one-game advantage in ASUN play over the Florida Golf Coast Eagles heading into Tuesday’s matchup.
This ASUN clash is one of the first college basketball games of the day on Tuesday, and oddsmakers expect it to be a close one, setting FGCU as a just 2.5-point favorite at home.
These teams played in Jacksonville back on Jan. 29 with the Eagles pulling out a four-point road win, but it’s been Jacksonville that has been the better team this season, sitting just one game out of first in the ASUN standings.
So, can the Dolphins get revenge with a road win of their own tonight?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Jacksonville vs. FGCU Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Jacksonville +2.5 (+100)
- FGCU -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Jacksonville: +136
- FGCU: -162
Total
- 139.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Jacksonville vs. FGCU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Alico Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Jacksonville record: 16-10
- FGCU record: 14-13
Jacksonville vs. FGCU Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville
- Robert McCray V, Guard – 16.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.6 SPG
The driving force of the Jacksonville offense, McCray V is the only player on the team averaging double figures scoring this season.
He’s also the Dolphins’ leader in assists per game. Earlier this season against FGCU, the junior guard had 15 points, four rebounds and seven assists for the Dolphins.
FGCU
- Keeshawn Kellman, Forward – 12.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG,1.0 APG, 1.1 BPG
Kellman leads the Eagles in rebounds per game and field goal percentage (he has the best one in the conference) while also clocking in as the second-leading scorer.
He had one of his best games of the season against the Dolphins, scoring 19 points in 34 minutes while also pulling down six boards. FGCU will need to feed him early and often if it wants to win this game.
Jacksonville vs. FGCU Prediction and Pick
These teams are separated by just nine spots in the latest KenPom rankings, but one thing jumps out to me: the adjusted defensive efficiency for these squads.
Jacksonville is No. 104 in the country in that metric while the Eagles are No. 207, and a big reason why is that FGCU doesn’t force turnovers. Opponents are averaging just 9.7 turnovers per game against the Eagles (22nd in the country), and they’re putting up 69.7 points per game.
On the offensive end, Jacksonville is 47th in the country in 3-point percentage (37.0 percent) while the Eagles are 56th in the country in overall field goal percentage.
FGCU got the best of the Dolphins the first time these teams played, and it’s a respectable 8-4 at home this season.
The first meeting between these teams combined for 162 points, and I think the total is a little low here, especially since both teams are at least .500 or better at hitting the OVER this season.
Jacksonville actually allows more points per game than the Eagles, and since they have both shot the ball well this season, I could see this game ticking up into the 70s on both sides.
Pick: OVER 139.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.