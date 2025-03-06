SI

Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for ASUN Championship Semifinal

Iain MacMillan

Jacksonville is an underdog to North Alabama in the ASUN Championship Semifinal.
The Jacksonville Dolphins are set to take on the North Alabama Lions in the ASUN Championship Semifinal.

These two teams split their regular season series. Jacksonville beat North Alabama by a score of 64-60 on January 16 and then the Lions got their revenge on February 15, beating the Dolphins by a score of 92-79.

Who will win tonight's rubber match? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Jacksonville +5.5 (-110)
  • North Alabama -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Jacksonville +200
  • North Alabama -250

Total

  • OVER 141.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 141.5 (-105)

Jacksonville vs. North Alabama How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, March 6
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
  • Venue: Flowers Hall
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
  • Jacksonville Record: 19-12 (12-6 Conference)
  • North Alabama Record: 23-9 (14-4 Conference)

Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Key Players to Watch

Jacksonville

Robert McCray V: Jacksonville's offense goes through Robert McCray V. He leads the team both in points (16.5) and assists (4.5) per game while also averaging 1.4 steals. If the Dolphins win the ASUN Championship, it's going to be largely due to the play of McCray.

North Alabama

Jacari Lane: North Alabama's guard is averaging 17.3 points and 4.1 assists per game. He's also hitting his threes at a rate of 41.7%. When he brings his "A" game, the Lions are tough to beat.

Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Prediction and Pick

Look for turnovers to be the story of the game tonight. North Alabama is one of the most disciplined teams in the country, turning the ball over on just 12.4% of their possessions. That's the third lowest rate amongst all teams. Meanwhile, Jacksonville ranks 309th, turning the ball over on 18.9% of their possessions.

The Lions also enter this game doing a fantastic job of forcing turnovers in recent games. They have forced an average of 14.0 turnovers per game over their last three, one of the best rates in the country in that stretch.

I'll lay the points with the Lions.

Pick: North Alabama -5.5 (-110) via BetMGM

