Jaguars' Super Bowl Odds Following Deadline Trade for Jakobi Meyers

The Jaguars are +7000 to win the Super Bowl this season.

Peter Dewey

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is headed to Jacksonville.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is headed to Jacksonville. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a move to bolster their offense on Tuesday, sending fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers.

This move helps fill a major void for the Jaguars at receiver after the team placed Travis Hunter on injured reserve with a knee injury that he suffered in practice prior to Week 9. Meyers, a seven-year veteran, should give Trevor Lawrence another reliable option alongside Brian Thomas Jr.

Despite the move, oddsmakers aren't buying the Jaguars as any more of a Super Bowl contender than they already were at 5-3 this season. DraftKings has kept the Jags at +7000 to win the Super Bowl, although they are now -140 to make the playoffs.

So, oddsmakers think that Lawrence and company make the postseason in the AFC, but they'll likely be a wild card team if they do based on those Super Bowl odds.

This season, Meyers has 33 catches for just 352 yards, as he's been a victim of a struggling Las Vegas offense. He's appeared in seven of the Raiders' eight games, although he has taken a step back from the 2024 season.

Back in 2024, Meyers caught a career-high 87 passes for 1,027 yards (his first 1,000-yard season) and four scores. The Jaguars are hoping he can find that form down the home stretch of the 2025 season.

Jacksonville is currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC and has a big divisional matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 10.

Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

