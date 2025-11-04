Jaguars' Super Bowl Odds Following Deadline Trade for Jakobi Meyers
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a move to bolster their offense on Tuesday, sending fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers.
This move helps fill a major void for the Jaguars at receiver after the team placed Travis Hunter on injured reserve with a knee injury that he suffered in practice prior to Week 9. Meyers, a seven-year veteran, should give Trevor Lawrence another reliable option alongside Brian Thomas Jr.
Despite the move, oddsmakers aren't buying the Jaguars as any more of a Super Bowl contender than they already were at 5-3 this season. DraftKings has kept the Jags at +7000 to win the Super Bowl, although they are now -140 to make the playoffs.
So, oddsmakers think that Lawrence and company make the postseason in the AFC, but they'll likely be a wild card team if they do based on those Super Bowl odds.
This season, Meyers has 33 catches for just 352 yards, as he's been a victim of a struggling Las Vegas offense. He's appeared in seven of the Raiders' eight games, although he has taken a step back from the 2024 season.
Back in 2024, Meyers caught a career-high 87 passes for 1,027 yards (his first 1,000-yard season) and four scores. The Jaguars are hoping he can find that form down the home stretch of the 2025 season.
Jacksonville is currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC and has a big divisional matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 10.
