Jaguars vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Fade Trevor Lawrence)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to hand the San Francisco 49ers their first loss as they meet up in Week 4.
The Jaguars have won both of their home games – 26-10 vs. Carolina and 17-10 vs. Houston – but dropped their lone road matchup 31-27 in Cincinnati.
On the other side, the 49ers’ last-second victory over Arizona kept them undefeated through three weeks.
How will things shake out in Week 4 in San Francisco?
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Jaguars vs. 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 28.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. 49ers
- Trevor Lawrence OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-165 at BetMGM)
- Trevor Lawrence UNDER 240.5 Pass + Rush Yards (-115 at BetMGM)
- Travis Etienne Anytime Touchdown (+125 at DraftKings)
Trevor Lawrence OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-165 at BetMGM)
The 49ers have yet to record an interception this season, but that should change in Week 4 as they face off against the turnover-prone Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has thrown for four touchdowns and as many interceptions through three games, including at least one pick in each contest. This isn’t particularly unusual for the fifth-year starter, who now has a total of 50 interceptions in 63 career games, including 25 interceptions since the start of the 2023 season (29 games).
The 49ers racked up 11 interceptions through their first 10 games last season, but have failed to record one since Week 11 against Geno Smith. However, their two games against Lawrence, the 49ers are 2-0 with two interceptions, and the quarterback has yet to throw for a score against them.
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 240.5 Pass + Rush Yards (-115 at BetMGM)
I’m going to continue to fade Lawrence by taking his Under total yards prop.
The quarterback has hit this line once in three games. That came in Week 2 against the Bengals when he had 271 passing yards and four on the ground. However, he was held to 190 and 231 total yards in his other two contests.
The 49ers have played well against the pass this season. Sam Darnold threw for 150 yards with 14 rushing yards in week 1, Spencer Rattler had 221 total yards (207 passing, 14 rushing) in Week 2, and the dual threat that is Kyler Murray had 37 rushing yards but only 159 passing yards for a total of 196.
Fade Lawrence and the Jaguars on the road.
Travis Etienne Anytime Touchdown (+125 at DraftKings)
I don’t expect Lawrence to do much under center, so it’ll be up to Travis Etienne out of the backfield to get the Jaguars on the board.
The running back has had three solid games so far this season.
In Week 1, he racked up 143 yards on 16 carries but failed to find the end zone. The following week, he had a 11-yard touchdown catch along with 71 rushing yards in Cincinnati. Then last week, Etieene finally ran for a touchdown despite only rushing for 56 yards on 16 attempts.
Still, the running back has found paydirt in two straight weeks, and it looks like that’s going to be how the Jags run their offense this season with Lawrence struggling.
