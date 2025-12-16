Jaguars vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos both bring winning streaks into this Week 16 matchup.
The Jags covered as -13 favorites in a 48-20 win over the Jets for their fifth-straight win on Sunday, while the Broncos rattled off their 11th win in a row, beating Green Bay 34-26.
Can the Broncos stay undefeated at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Jaguars vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +3 (-110)
- Broncos -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: +135
- Broncos: -160
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jaguars vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Jaguars record: 10-4
- Broncos record: 12-2
Jaguars vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The Jaguars are 9-5 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos are 6-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-6 in the Jaguars' games this season.
- The UNDER is 8-6 in the Broncos' games this season.
- The Jaguars are 3-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Broncos are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.
Jaguars vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Bhayshul Tuten – doubtful
- Walker Little – questionable
- Danny Striggow – questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- Pat Bryant – questionable
- Justin Strnad – questionable
Jaguars vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch
Bo Nix, Quarterback, Denver Broncos
Bo Nix and the Broncos are thriving during his sophomore season. The second-year starter ranks ninth in the league with 3,256 passing yards and is tied for fifth with 23 touchdowns.
Nix threw for an impressive four touchdowns – for the second time this season – with no interceptions last week against the Packers. He now has 295 passing yards or more in three of his last four games, with 212 yards on 31 of 38 passing in the other contest.
While not everyone is in agreement that Nix is as good of a quarterback as the numbers show, there’s no arguing with Denver’s record this season. Nix has done everything necessary to help his team win football games, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.
Jaguars vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
The Broncos have certainly had a few scares during their long winning streak. They have two one-point wins, one two-point win, and three victories by three points. That’s six of 11 games decided by three points or fewer, which is what the line currently sits at.
The Jaguars haven't had a ton of impressive wins during their streak, but they did upset both the Colts and Chargers, winning both games by more than a score despite being underdogs.
I would probably buy the half point to get the Jaguars up to +3.5 (-127), but the +3 at -110 is just fine for now. This should be a great battle in Denver on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Jaguars +3 (-110)
