Jaguars vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Jacksonville on Upset Alert?)
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to get back on track when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.
Both teams are coming off the bye, which was much-needed for the Jaguars after two home losses. Las Vegas was shut out 31-0 in Kansas City before the bye, and has lost five of its last six games.
The oddsmakers have the Jaguars as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup.
Jaguars vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jaguars -3 (-115)
- Raiders +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: -170
- Raiders: +142
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has gone up by a point.
Which team will return from the bye with a win?
Jaguars vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
I'm low on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I don't think they are nearly as good as their record indicates. One of the most glaring issues for the Jaguars has been the play of their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. The former No. 1 overall pick ranks 32nd amongst starting quarterbacks this season in Expected Points Added plus Completion Percentage Over Expected. Only Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel rank worse in that metric. Most importantly, Geno Smith ranks 29th in that spot, three spots above Lawrence.
The Jaguars' overall team metrics also aren't as good as their record would indicate, ranking 23rd in Net Yards per Play (-0.4), which is one spot below the Raiders, who come in at 22nd.
The Jaguars are prime to be upset in this spot.
Pick: Raiders +150
I also don’t think the Jaguars should be over .500, I don’t exactly believe in the Raiders either. Sure, a home win against the Titans was nice, but they haven’t shown much outside of that since Week 1.
The Jaguars at least have that win over the Chiefs and a road win in San Francisco prior to that. This should be a close game that may not draw many eyes.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Raiders 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.