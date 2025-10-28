Jaguars vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders lost their Week 7 game before heading into a Week 8 BYE.
Now, the two teams will face each other in a Week 9 showdown in the AFC. The Raiders are doing their best to remain competitive this season, while the Jaguars are working to regain a playoff berth.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday's showdown.
Jaguars vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars -3 (-118)
- Raiders +3 (-104)
Moneyline
- Jaguars -173
- Raiders +140
Total
- OVER 45 (-120)
- UNDER 45 (-102)
Jaguars vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Game Time: 4:05 pm ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Jaguars Record: 4-3
- Raiders Record: 2-5
Jaguars vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- Jaguars are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Raiders
- Jaguars are 2-12 straight up in their last 14 road games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 10-3 in the Raiders' last 13 games
Jaguars vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Quintin Morris, TE - Questionable
- Devin Lloyd, LB - Questionable
- Brian Thomas Jr., WR - Questionable
- Eric Murray, S - Questionable
- Tim Patrick, WR - Questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Jakobi Meyers, WR - Questionable
- Brock Bowers, TE - Questionable
- Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB - IR-R
- Maxx Crosby, DE - Questionable
- Isaiah Pola-Mao, S - Questionable
Jaguars vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
- Ashton Jeanty, RB - Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty hasn't lived up to expectations in his rookie year, but it's hardly been his fault, playing behind one of the worst run-blocking offensive lines in the NFL. He's averaging just 4.0 yards per carry for 445 total yards and one touchdown. Can he hit his stride in the second half of the season?
Jaguars vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the Raiders to not only cover the spread, but win this game outright:
I'm low on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I don't think they are nearly as good as their record indicates. One of the most glaring issues for the Jaguars has been the play of their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. The former No. 1 overall pick ranks 32nd amongst starting quarterbacks this season in Expected Points Added plus Completion Percentage Over Expected. Only Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel rank worse in that metric. Most importantly, Geno Smith ranks 29th in that spot, three spots above Lawrence.
The Jaguars' overall team metrics also aren't as good as their record would indicate, ranking 23rd in Net Yards per Play (-0.4), which is one spot below the Raiders, who come in at 22nd.
The Jaguars are prime to be upset in this spot.
Pick: Raiders +140 via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
