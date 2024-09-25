SI

Jaguars vs. Texans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4

Iain MacMillan

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) reacts to what he thought is a touchdown but ruled an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 season is starting to spiral out of control after being on the wrong side of a blowout to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Now, they head to Houston to take on the Texans as significant underdogs in a game they have to win to prevent themselves from falling to 0-3.

No matter who wins the game on Sunday, we can assume there will at least be a couple of touchdowns scored. In this article, I'm going to attempt to predict exactly what it is that'll find the end zone.

Let's dive into it.

Jaguars vs. Texans Touchdown Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Nico Collins Touchdown +105
  • Christian Kirk Touchdown +240

Nico Collins Touchdown +105

Nico Collins shouldn't be plus-money to score a touchdown at this point of the season. He's been the top receiver in the NFL through the first three weeks, leading the league in receiving yards with 338 while hauling in 18 receptions on 28 targets.

If there's one player who I think is going to score in this AFC South showdown, it's Collins.

Christian Kirk Touchdown +240

I was starting to doubt how much of a role Christian Kirk would play in this Jaguars offense this season, but he finally had a breakout game hauling in eight receptions for 79 yards against the Bills. It seems like he has reestablished himself as the No. 1 option in the passing game for Jacksonville which means he's a solid bet to find the end zone this weekend at +240.

