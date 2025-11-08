Jaguars vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have already faced each other once this season, with the Jaguars escaping with a 17-10 victory in Week 3. In Sunday's rematch, the Texans will have to start Davis Mills with C.J. Stroud out with a concussion.
Let's dive into my top three player props for this Sunday's AFC South duel.
Jaguars vs. Texans Odds, Spread, and Total
- Nico Collins OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via DraftKings
- Trevor Lawrence UNDER 206.5 Passing Yards (-111) via DraftKings
- Woody Marks Anytime Touchdown (+160) via BetMGM
Nico Collins OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Just because Davis Mills is getting the start at quarterback for the Texans, it doesn't mean Nico Collins can't produce. He's averaging 59.1 receiving yards per game this season so all he has to do is reach his season average against a Jaguars defense that ranks in the bottom half of the NFL in most pass defense metrics, including ranking 28th in opponent dropback success rate.
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 206.5 Passing Yards (-111)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why Trevor Lawrence to go UNDER his passing yards total is my No. 3-ranked player prop for Week 10:
I'm out on Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars' quarterback ranks third-worst in the NFL in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected, with only Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel ranking worse. Now, he has to take on a Texans' defense that ranks first in opponent dropback EPA, second in opponent dropback success rate, and has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game at 177.5.
Woody Marks Anytime Touchdown (+160)
Woody Marks has seen his workload increase lately. He played 63.2% of snaps three weeks ago against the Seahawks and then followed that up by playing 47.9% of offensive snaps against the Broncos last week. If he continues to play around half the offensive snaps, he's going to be a great bet to find the end zone at +160.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
