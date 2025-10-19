Is Jakobi Meyers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Chiefs)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is officially listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs due to knee and toe injuries.
After missing practice earlier in the week, Meyers returned on a limited basis on Friday, putting his status for Week 7 up in the air.
The Raiders would certainly love to have Meyers in the lineup, as he's played 92.6 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the 2025 season. It hasn't amounted to a ton of production, as the veteran receiver has just 29 catches for 329 yards in six games.
Meyers' status may come down to game time, although the Raiders have a 1 p.m. EST kickoff so he'll either be ruled in or out for Week 7 by 11:30 p.m. EST.
Here's a look at our favorite prop bet for this matchup in Week 7.
Best Raiders Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Chiefs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
With Brock Bowers (doubtful) and Meyers (questionable) up in the air for Sunday's game, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is looking elsewhere in the prop market on Sunday:
Ashton Jeanty OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-102)
The Chiefs' biggest defensive weakness this season has been their ability to stop the run. The Chiefs are 27th in opponent rush success rate and 28th in opponent rush EPA. They've also allowed 4.7 yards per carry. The Raiders would be smart to keep the ball on the ground and hand it to their rookie running back, Ashton Jeanty. He has reached 60+ rushing yards in four straight games, so I'm willing to bet on him reaching that milestone again on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
