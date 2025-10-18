Raiders vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs are the biggest favorite of Week 7 of the NFL season when they host the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West showdown.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to focus on my top player props for this divisional matchup. Let's dive into them.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets
- Ashton Jeanty OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-102) via Caesars
- Travis Kelce OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Patrick Mahomes Anytime Touchdown (+310) via DraftKings
Ashton Jeanty OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-102)
The Chiefs' biggest defensive weakness this season has been their ability to stop the run. The Chiefs are 27th in opponent rush success rate and 28th in opponent rush EPA. They've also allowed 4.7 yards per carry. The Raiders would be smart to keep the ball on the ground and hand it to their rookie running back, Ashton Jeanty. He has reached 60+ rushing yards in four straight games, so I'm willing to bet on him reaching that milestone again on Sunday.
Travis Kelce OVER 38.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Travis Kelce's receiving yards total is surprisingly small this week, possibly due to the belief that with Rashee Rice returning for the Chiefs, there will be fewer balls thrown in Kelce's direction. I'm going to bank on that not being true, and to take it a step further, I think Kelce will be relied on more as the season progresses. The Kansas City tight end has gone over this number in five of the Chiefs' six games this season.
Patrick Mahomes Anytime Touchdown (+310)
Patrick Mahomes has taken off with his legs significantly more this season than he has in years past. We're only six games into the season, and he's already matched his career high for rushing touchdowns, and he's only 85 yards away from matching his rushing yards total from last season. If that trend continues in 2025, we're going to see plenty of value betting on him to score on his own. I'll wager on him scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the season at +310 on Sunday.
