Jalen Hurts NFL MVP Odds Skyrocketing During Eagles' Win Streak

Jalen Hurts has moved into a tie for fifth in the latest odds to win the NFL MVP award.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 4-0 since their Week 5 bye with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is suddenly in the mix for the league's MVP award.

At 6-2 on the season, the Eagles are looking like one of the best teams in the NFC, and Hurts' terrific play is a big reason why.

Here's how things look in the NFL MVP market following Sunday's Week 9 action.

Latest NFL MVP Odds

  • Lamar Jackson: +250
  • Josh Allen: +300
  • Patrick Mahomes: +600
  • Jared Goff: +700
  • Jalen Hurts: +1200
  • Jayden Daniels: +1200
  • Joe Burrow: +1600

Jalen Hurts Has Been on Fire During Win Streak

The Eagles got off to a slow start in the 2024 season, although they were still getting wins, but since the bye in Week 5, Jalen Hurts has completely turned things around as a passer and runner. 

Over the last four weeks, Hurts has at least two scores in every game, and he hasn’t thrown a single interception over that stretch (his last pick came in Week 3). 

  • Week 9: 297 total yards, 3 touchdowns
  • Week 8: 273 total yards, 4 touchdowns
  • Week 7: 136 total yards, 3 touchdowns
  • Week 6: 297 total yards, 2 touchdowns

So, on this four-game streak, Hurts has contributed 12 total touchdowns, using his legs as a weapon in multiple contests. 

While he’s not going to put up the rushing yards numbers that Lamar Jackson is, Hurts is still one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game.

If the Eagles can overtake Daniels and the Washington Commanders for the No. 1 spot in the NFC East – and compete for the No. 1 seed in the NFC – Hurts has a serious argument to win MVP at this point in the season.

