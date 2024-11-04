Jalen Hurts NFL MVP Odds Skyrocketing During Eagles' Win Streak
The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 4-0 since their Week 5 bye with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is suddenly in the mix for the league's MVP award.
At 6-2 on the season, the Eagles are looking like one of the best teams in the NFC, and Hurts' terrific play is a big reason why.
Here's how things look in the NFL MVP market following Sunday's Week 9 action.
Latest NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Lamar Jackson: +250
- Josh Allen: +300
- Patrick Mahomes: +600
- Jared Goff: +700
- Jalen Hurts: +1200
- Jayden Daniels: +1200
- Joe Burrow: +1600
Jalen Hurts Has Been on Fire During Win Streak
The Eagles got off to a slow start in the 2024 season, although they were still getting wins, but since the bye in Week 5, Jalen Hurts has completely turned things around as a passer and runner.
Over the last four weeks, Hurts has at least two scores in every game, and he hasn’t thrown a single interception over that stretch (his last pick came in Week 3).
- Week 9: 297 total yards, 3 touchdowns
- Week 8: 273 total yards, 4 touchdowns
- Week 7: 136 total yards, 3 touchdowns
- Week 6: 297 total yards, 2 touchdowns
So, on this four-game streak, Hurts has contributed 12 total touchdowns, using his legs as a weapon in multiple contests.
While he’s not going to put up the rushing yards numbers that Lamar Jackson is, Hurts is still one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game.
If the Eagles can overtake Daniels and the Washington Commanders for the No. 1 spot in the NFC East – and compete for the No. 1 seed in the NFC – Hurts has a serious argument to win MVP at this point in the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
