Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Pacers)
Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams will miss his second game in a row to begin the 2025-26 season, as he's been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup with the Indiana Pacers.
Williams is still recovering from offseason wrist surgery, although he's not expected to miss an extended period of time, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
An All-NBA selection in the 2024-25 season, Williams was a major piece for the Thunder as they won the NBA Finals. With the star forward missing Game 1 against the Houston Rockets, OKC turned to guard Cason Wallace in his spot in the starting lineup.
However, the Thunder are banged up even more after Tuesday's double-overtime win, listing Wallace and Lu Dort as questionable while Alex Caruso (concussion) has been ruled out.
That leaves the Thunder with very few rotation players that bettors can trust in the prop market, but there is one star that I think is worth a look on Thursday night.
Best Thunder Prop Bet With Jalen Williams Out vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chet Holmgren OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Thunder star Chet Holmgren had a massive showing on opening night, scoring 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field (2-for-5 from 3) in the win over Houston.
Most of Holmgren’s impact as a scorer came in the first three quarters, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over the game in the fourth and the overtime periods.
Holmgren cleared this total twice against Indiana in the Finals last season, and he’s going to play a bigger role on offense until Williams (wrist) is able to return.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.