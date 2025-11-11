Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Thunder)
Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams has yet to make his season debut due to a wrist injury.
Williams had an offseason procedure to fix a wrist injury that he played through during the Thunder's run to an NBA title in the 2024-25 season. He then had a clean up procedure in late October and is expected to be re-evaluated some time this week.
Still, OKC has ruled Williams out on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors.
Oklahoma City has gotten by without Williams in the lineup, as it is 10-1 this season and is set as a 7.5-point favorite at home in this matchup. the Thunder have the best net rating in the NBA, and they'll likely be even more dangerous once Williams returns to action.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for OKC with Williams on the shelf for this matchup.
Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Warriors
- Chet Holmgren OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-129)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Holmgren is worth a look against Golden State:
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren could be in line for a big game on the boards on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors, who rank 19th in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season.
Chet is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, but the Thunder forward has cleared this prop in just three of his seven games this season, landing on exactly seven boards three times.
I think this is a spot to back him, as the Warriors don’t always play a traditional center, and they have struggled against Holmgren in the past, allowing eight or more boards to him in three of his last five games.
This is a bounce-back spot for Holmgren after a few games in a row falling short of this number.
