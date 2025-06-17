Jalen Williams' NBA Finals MVP Odds Skyrocket After Monster Game 5 Performance
Jalen Williams led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a huge win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, as he dropped 40 points in an 11-point victory over the Indiana Pacers.
The win gave the Thunder a 3-2 series lead over the Pacers, and they are now -1600 favorites to capture their first title in franchise history. Teams that win Game 5 in the NBA Finals when the series is tied 2-2 have gone on to win the title 74 percent of the time (23-for-31).
Williams' performances was one for the ages, as he made a ton of tough shots to keep OKC ahead on Monday. Arguably his biggest shot was a 3-pointer to put the Thunder ahead 98-93 after Indiana cut the lead to two points earlier in the fourth quarter at 95-93. OKC went on to outscore the Pacers 25-16 the rest of the way.
As a result of Williams' big game, there was a major shakeup in the odds to win the Finals MVP award this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains a sizable favorite, but Williams has jumped up into the No. 2 spot, supplanting both Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win Finals MVP ahead of Game 6 on Thursday night.
Latest Odds to Win NBA Finals MVP
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -550
- Jalen Williams: +750
- Pascal Siakam: +1200
- Tyrese Haliburton: +2500
- Chet Holmgren: +30000
- Aaron Nesmith: +35000
- Alex Caruso: +40000
Part of Williams' meteoric rise in the odds to win Finals MVP has to due with OKC being heavily favored to win the title.
It would be shocking for the Thunder to win the title and Williams or SGA not to win the award, and oddsmakers believe that the league MVP -- Gilgeous-Alexander -- will ultimately take home the Finals MVP as well.
Still, Williams has played extremely well as of late, scoring 26 or more points in three straight games (two in which OKC won) while averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in the Finals.
He soared past Siakam and Haliburton in the odds after Game 5, as Haliburton's four-point showing (he did not make a field goal), dropped him to fourth in the odds at +2500. Even if the Pacers win the Finals, it appears Siakam may have the upper hand to win this award.
While it's hard to see Williams passing SGA in this market, it's possible if he has another standout performance in Game 6. Just last season, Jaylen Brown won the Finals MVP for outplaying Jayson Tatum in the Boston Celtics' win.
Now, SGA has been much better than Tatum was in that series -- hence the -550 odds -- but it's clear based on the latest movement that Williams is gaining some ground as the Finals near an end.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.