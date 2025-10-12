Is Ja'Marr Chase Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Packers)
Cincinnati Bengals superstar receiver Ja'Marr Chase is listed as questionable for Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers due to an illness.
However, even though Chase missed practice time this week, he is expected to suit up on Sunday for Cincy, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
This is great news for the Bengals, who have dropped three games in a row and are making a quarterback change in Week 6. Cincinnati traded for veteran Joe Flacco, but it has not moved the team's odds to make the playoffs sans Joe Burrow in the 2025 season.
Still, having Chase in the lineup will go a long way for Flacco, who has had less than a week with his new team to prepare for this start against Green Bay.
Even though Burrow has been out and Jake Browning struggled in his time as the starter in the 2025 season, Chase has still had some big games, including a six-catch, 110-yard, two-score game in Week 5.
He'll look to add to that showing on Sunday, and he's worth a look in the prop market since he's expected to suit up.
Best Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Packers
Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD (+200)
Even though the Packers have a solid pass rush, I am shocked that their pass defense is getting this much credit against arguably the best receiver in the NFL.
Chase has found the end zone three times in the 2025 season (twice last week), and it's shocking to see him at 2/1 with a perceived upgraded in Flacco under center in Week 6.
Even if Flacco struggles on Sunday, Chase is going to get peppered with targets, and he may find the end zone in garbage time like he did in Week 5. It's also worth noting that this Green Bay defense was lit up by the Dallas offense in Week 4 in a tie.
The Packers have allowed six passing scores in four games this season, and they rank just 15th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
I believe this is a steal for Chase, who has been targeted 45 times in five games in 2025.
