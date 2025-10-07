Joe Flacco Trade Doesn't Change Bengals' Super Bowl, Playoff Odds
It appears that the Jake Browning era could be coming to an end in Cincinnati.
According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are trading for veteran Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco.
Flacco, who was benched for Dillon Gabriel in Week 5, could be an upgrade over Browning, who has struggled mightily this season by throwing eight interceptions in four games (three starts). Flacco hasn't been much better, tossing six picks and just two scores in four starts, but he'll have much better weapons in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati.
According to Rapoport, the the Bengals swapped draft picks with the Browns to make the deal happen.
Despite the addition of Flacco, who could end up starting as soon as Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, the Bengals are anything but Super Bowl contenders based on the latest odds. Cincy is just 2-3 in the 2025 season, and with Joe Burrow (turf toe) out, the team has fallen to +70000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings.
Only the New York Giants, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans have worse odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
In addition to that, the Bengals are just +700 to make the playoffs in the AFC. Those odds translate to an implied probability of just 12.5 percent. Flacco could end up being an upgrade over Browning, but the Bengals have two months of football to get through before there's a chance Burrow could return and save their season.
The Bengals did move from 14.5-point underdogs to 14-point underdogs in Week 6 against the Packers, but they're still widely expected to lose that matchup.
Overall, Flacco has completed 58.1 percent of his passes this seaosn for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six picks in four games.
