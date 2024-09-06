Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Injury Updates Shift Patriots vs. Bengals Odds in NFL Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals received a few concerning updates on Friday ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the New England Patriots.
Bengals superstar receiver Ja'Marr Chase did not commit to playing in Week 1, and he said that even if he plays, he will be limited. That's not good news for a Cincy offense that could really use the Pro-Bowl receiver in action on Sunday.
Why is Chase's status even more important now?
Well, his fellow receiver Tee Higgins missed Friday's practice with a tweaked hamstring. Higgins missed time with a soft tissue injury last season, and now it appears his status for Sunday's contest is in question.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did not commit to either player suiting up in Week 1.
Cincinnati is a popular NFL Survivor Pool pick in Week 1 since it was favored by so much over the Patriots, but now things look a lot murkier if Higgins and Chase can't go.
The Bengals are still favored, but oddsmakers have moved them from 8.5-point favorites to eight-point favorites following the Chase and Higgins news. In addition, the Bengals have gone from -425 to -395 on the moneyline.
Patriots vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total for NFL Week 1
Spread
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Patriots +8 (-108)
- Bengals -8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Patriots +310
- Bengals -395
Total
- 40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cincinnati is still widely expected to win this game based on these odds, but if Chase or Higgins ends up getting ruled out, this line could continue to go in the Patriots' favor.
Last season, Cincinnati was just 7-8-2 against the spread, although it was 4-2-2 ATS as a home favorite. Bettors should monitor Chase and Higgins before placing a bet on this game in Week 1.
