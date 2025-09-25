Is James Conner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner has been ruled out for the season after suffering an injury in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Conner is expected to have surgery on his right foot that will end his 2025 campaign, meaning Arizona will have to turn elsewhere in the backfield.
A workhorse the past few seasons in Arizona, Conner had 32 carries for 95 yards and a score in three games this season while adding eight catches for an additional 38 yards.
The Cardinals have a massive matchup in Week 4 against an NFC West rival in the Seattle Seahawks, who have been set as road favorites in Arizona.
With Conner out, the Cardinals relied heavily on Trey Benson in Week 3, but they’ll also use Emari Demercado out of the backfield in this matchup.
When it comes to the prop market, there are several reasons why Benson is the player bettors should target to replace Conner’s production.
Here’s my favorite play for the Arizona running game on Thursday.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Seahawks With James Conner Out
This week, I shared my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game, and Benson is one of the players that I believe is worth a look on Thursday:
Trey Benson Anytime TD (+100)
Benson is a great target in Week 4 with Conner now out for the season, as the backup running back saw his snap share jump in a big way after Conner went down in Week 3.
Benson played a season-high 40 snaps, carrying the ball 10 times for 42 yards while adding three catches for nine yards on four targets. He played 60.6 percent of the snaps for Arizona, and I’d expect him to handle a major workload on a short week.
Conner had found the end zone in back-to-back weeks before going down in Week 3, and Benson should step right into a bellcow role against a Seattle defense that has allowed the second-most receptions to running backs in the NFL.
That’s a great sign for Benson having multiple avenues to find the end zone in Week 4.
