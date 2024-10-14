Is James Cook Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Jets)
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is listed as questionable with a toe injury for Monday Night Football against the New York Jets, but he is expected to play in the game, according to ESPN’s Adams Schefter and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Cook was injured late in the Bills’ loss to the Houston Texans in Week 5, slamming his foot into the turf on an attempted catch down the sideline.
He did not practice until Saturday this week, but it appears the young running back will give things a go in a crucial AFC East matchup.
Bettors need to be aware that Cook could see a reduced role – or potentially could aggravate the injury – on Monday night.
Still, oddsmakers are projecting a solid game from him based on his latest prop numbers.
James Cook Prop Bets for Week 6 vs. New York Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 55.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +145
Cook had arguably his best game of the season against Houston, carrying the ball 20 times for 82 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 17 yards.
So far this season, he’s cleared 55.5 rushing yards three times and found the end zone in three of his five games, scoring five times overall.
As a receiver, Cook has 13 targets, 11 catches, 123 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He has two games with more than 2.5 receptions and four games with OVER 14.5 receiving yards.
I don’t mind betting on Cook in any of these markets since he’s hit most of them – outside of his receptions – more often than not. However, there is some risk if he is injured again.
Since the Jets are allowing just 4.2 yards per carry, I lean with taking Cook’s OVER for his receiving yards at 14.5. He’s put up 17 or more receiving yards in four games and picked up at least nine in every game this season.
