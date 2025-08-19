Jannik Sinner Favored to Win in U.S. Open Odds Despite Retiring at Cincinnati Open
Defending U.S. Open champion and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner was forced to retire from the final of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, putting some doubt in his status for the 2025 U.S. Open.
Sinner didn't even complete one set against Carlos Alcaraz before retiring, and he apologized for not being able to give it a go.
"I'm super sorry to disappoint you," Sinner said at the Cincinnati Open. "From yesterday, I didn't feel great. I thought I would get better during the night, but it got worse.
"I tried to come out and make it a small match, but I couldn't handle more. I'm very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday have to work or do something else, so I'm really sorry."
Now, Sinner faces a race against time to get his body right for the U.S. Open. The world's top player won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, so it's not surprising that he was favored to win the U.S. Open before retiring on Monday.
Oddsmakers seem to think that Sinner -- who withdrew from the U.S. Open's mixed doubles -- will be able to play in the singles tournament starting next week. He's +110 at DraftKings to win the tournament, slightly ahead of Alcaraz (+145).
Men’s US Open Odds
- Jannik Sinner: +110
- Carlos Alcaraz: +145
- Novak Djokovic: +1200
- Alexander Zverev: +1600
- Jack Draper: +1700
- Ben Shelton: +2000
- Taylor Fritz: +2000
- Danii Medvedev: +2500
- Jakub Mensik: +6000
- Joao Fonseca: +6000
Based on these odds, it appears that Sinner will be ready to go in the first round, which begins on Aug. 24.
In his career at the U.S. Open, Sinner has one win, two quarterfinal appearances, and four appearances in the Round of 16. He is aiming to reach the final in each of the four Grand Slam events this year (he finished second at the French Open).
There could be some value in fading Sinner if he's not 100 percent, but the Italian is one of the best servers in the world and has dominated on hard surfaces this year. It'll be interesting to see if his odds change at all in the lead-up to his first-round matchup.
