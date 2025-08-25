Jannik Sinner vs. Vit Kopriva Prediction, Odds for US Open First Round
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is looking to win his third Grand Slam in 2025 and his second straight US Open title, and he kicks off his tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 26 against Vit Kopriva.
Kopriva, a 28-year-old, is making his US Open debut after he was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon and the second round of the French Open earlier this year.
Sinner enters this tournament with some injury questions, as he was forced to retire in the final of the Cincinnati Open against Carlos Alcaraz. The No. 1 player in the world has had some time off to recover, but it’ll be interesting to see what kind of form he is in on Tuesday afternoon.
Still, Sinner is a massive favorite at all the best betting sites in this match, and he should be able to advance to the second round fairly easily.
Still, let’s take a look at the odds, the history at the US Open for these players and my prediction.
Jannik Sinner vs. Vit Kopriva Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline
- Jannik Sinner: -20000
- Vit Kopriva: +3000
Total
- 25.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
Jannik Sinner vs. Vit Kopriva How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Jannik Sinner US Open History
The defending champion at the US Open, Sinner has made at least the fourth round in four consecutive years, appearing in the quarterfinals in 2022. He hasn’t been as dominant as one would expect on a hard surface, but 2025 has been the Italian’s year.
Sinner won the Australian Open, lost in the final at Roland Garros and then won Wimbledon. He has a chance to finish off one of the most dominant years that you’ll ever see with a win at the US Open.
Vit Kopriva US Open History
This will be Kopriva’s first US Open appearance. He has played in four Grand Slam events in his career, only making it out of the first round once (this year’s French Open).
Jannik Sinner vs. Vit Kopriva What the Odds Say and Prediction
Based on the odds at DraftKings, Sinner is -20000 to win this match, which is an implied probability of 99.5 percent.
So much for the injury concerns, right?
Sinner should be able to make quick work of Kopriva, who has never had any real success in a Grand Slam in his career. The two have never faced off, but their records this year tell a pretty clear story. Sinner is 31-4, while Kopriva is just 8-10.
I think the UNDER in total games is in play here, as Sinner has made some quick work of his early opponents in Grand Slams this year.
At Wimbledon, he lost just seven, five and five games in the first three rounds, going UNDER this total every time. At the French Open, he lost 12, seven and three games in his first three rounds, going UNDER this total twice.
For context, Kopriva needs to take eight games (at least) from Sinner to hit the OVER in total games – unless he wins a set. I don’t see that happening on Tuesday afternoon.
Pick: Sinner to Win, UNDER 25.5 Games (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
