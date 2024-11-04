Jared Goff Ties Patrick Mahomes in Latest NFL MVP Odds
We're halfway through the NFL season which means it's time to take a step back and look at the latest odds to be named NFL MVP. There are five names above the rest in the latest edition of the betting odds, including Detroit Lions quarterback, Jared Goff.
Let's take a look.
NFL MVP Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Josh Allen +290
- Lamar Jackson +300
- Jared Goff +700
- Patrick Mahomes +700
- Jayden Daniels +700
- Jalen Hurts +1500
- Joe Burrow +1500
- Kirk Cousins +2500
- Sam Darnold +2500
Josh Allen is set as the betting favorite at +290 odds, which is an implied probability of 25.64% to win his first MVP award of his career.
Jared Goff Has Strong Case for MVP
Goff sits at +700, tied with Mahomes and is now firmly in the mix to be named NFL MVP. Allen and Jackson are rightfully getting praise for their play this season, but the Lions quarterback also has a strong case to be made he's been the best quarterback in the NFL this season. Let's take a look at some of his stats and how they rank compared to the rest of the league:
Jared Goff Stats
- Completion percentage: 74.9% (1st)
- Yards per pass attempt: 8.7 (3rd)
- Touchdown passes: 14 (9th)
- QBR: 58.7 (13th)
- QB Rating: 115.0 (2nd)
Goff has posted some impressive numbers, including leading the NFL in completion percentage, completing 74.9% of passes. He also ranks third in yards per pass attempt and second in QB rating through the first half of the season.
If there's one thing working against Goff it's the presence of the Lions' rushing attack led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Their strong rush attack has taken award from Goff's total numbers, which are reflected in his total passing yards per game of 230.0,
With that being said, he's been arguably the most efficient quarterback in the league and there's a great chance he's going to lead the Lions to the No. 1 seed in the conference. If he builds on his numbers as the season progresses, he'll be in the MVP conversation at the end of the season.
