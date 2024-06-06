SI

Jasmine Paolini vs. Iga Świątek Odds and Pick for French Open Finals

Reed Wallach

Jun 6, 2024; Paris, France; Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot during her match against Coco Gauff of the United States on day 12 of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 6, 2024; Paris, France; Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot during her match against Coco Gauff of the United States on day 12 of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports / Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Iga Świątek entered the French Open as the odds-on favorite to win her third title in four years, and now she is just one win away from realizing it, and expected to do so in convincing fashion. 

After the other side of the draw went up in flames in the quarterfinal round, Świątek faces the No. 15 player in the world Jasmine Paolini, who is enjoying a career-best run at Roland-Garros, making her first-ever final in a Grand Slam. 

Świątek is a massive favorite to win the French Open, but what’s the most valuable betting angle? 

Jasmine Paolini vs. Iga Świątek Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Paolini: +6.5 (-108)
  • Świątek: -6.5 (-124)

Moneyline

  • Paolini: +800
  • Świątek: -1450

Total: 17.5 (Over -126/Under -106)

Jasmine Paolini vs. Iga Świątek Prediction and Pick

Paolini has been playing her best tennis in 2024, which has culminated with this run at Roland-Garros that will have her as a top 10 player in the world next week. 

However, this is a significant jump in class after the Italian beat one player inside the top 30 to advance to the finals, beating No. 4 Elena Rybakina in three sets in the quarterfinals. 

The No. 1 player and clear best on clay, Świątek, should have little issue navigating an early lead and overpowering Paolini in the title match. Since a near loss to Naomi Osaka in the second round, Osaka hasn’t dropped a set and has lost only 14 games (one on serve) in the last three matches. 

The Italian deserves a ton of credit for arriving at the Grand Slam final, but this has been Świątek’s tournament to lose, and she will do it in convincing fashion, going under the match total for the fourth match in a row. 

PICK: UNDER 17.5 (-106)

