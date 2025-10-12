Is Jauan Jennings Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Buccaneers)
The San Francisco 49ers offense is getting some help in Week 6.
Veteran wideout Jauan Jennings, who has played in just three games this season, is expected to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jennings is listed as questionable with ankle and rib injuries, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he's expected to play for this banged-up offense.
Now, the 49ers are still down Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk, but Jennings' return should be a welcome sign in what may be a high-scoring affair against Tampa Bay.
Jennings enters Week 6 with nine catches for 129 yards and one score in three games, though most of his production came in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Jauan Jennings Prop Bet for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
Jauan Jennings OVER 51.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
Jennings has been up and down this season due to injury, but he did have a big game in Week 2 with Mac Jones under center, catching five of his 10 targets for 89 yards and a score. Jennings played a season-high 87.3 percent of the snaps in that matchup.
The other two games that he's played in came with Brock Purdy under center, so I'm actually buying Jennings in the prop market with Pearsall out and Jones getting the start.
The 49ers saw Kendrick Bourne have over 140 receiving yards in Week 5, and now Jones will have a few more weapons at his disposal in Week 6. Jennings should be in the mix for double-digit targets in what could be a shootout with an elite Bucs offense.
I think 51.5 yards is a little low for the veteran receiver on Sunday.
