Is Jauan Jennings Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Rams)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been ruled out for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams due to ankle and shoulder injuries.
Jennings did not practice in the lead up to this Thursday night matchup, as the 49ers have lost multiple players — Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Brock Purdy — due to this being a short week.
With Jennings and Pearsall out of the lineup, the 49ers will operate with Kendricks Bourne, Demarcus Robinson, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as their top options at receiver.
That’s less than ideal for backup quarterback Mac Jones, and oddsmakers have moved the 49ers to 8.5-point underdogs after they opened as three-point dogs when the odds for this game came out on Sunday.
Jennings has been on the injury report all season, so it’s possible sitting out this game will help him get healthier ahead of Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here’s a look at my favorite prop bet for this game with the 49ers shorthanded on offense.
Best 49ers Prop Bet With Jauan Jennings Out
Kendrick Bourne OVER 3.5 Receptions (-152)
Bourne signed with the 49ers after Week 1 of the 2025 season, and he has a lot of familiarity with Kyle Shanahan’s offense after playing with San Francisco earlier in his career.
With Brandon Aiyuk on the PUP list and Jennings missing time this season, Bourne has been in the mix as a No. 2/No. 3 receiver ever since signing with San Francisco.
The veteran played 49.3 percent of the snaps in Week 2, 72.3 percent of the snaps in Week 3 (with Jennings out) and 66.7 percent of the snaps in Week 4.
He only has eight catches in three games, but he did catch four passes on six targets in the game Jennings missed in Week 3. It’s also worth noting that seven of Bourne’s catches have come with Mac Jones at quarterback, and the two have a rapport from their time playing in New England together.
I think there’s a real chance Bourne is the No. 1 target for San Francisco in Week 5, and I love his receptions prop at just 3.5. He’s been targeted four or more times in back-to-back games.
