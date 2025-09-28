Is Jauan Jennings Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings missed the team's Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals with shoulder and ankle injuries, and he's listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jennings is expected to play in Week 4, but he is likely to be limited for the San Francisco offense. With George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk already out, getting Jennings back in any capacity would be a boost for the 49ers on Sunday.
San Francisco will also have starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) under center for the first time since Week 1. That could give Jennings a chance to make an impact even if he is on a snap count in Week 4.
This season, Jennings has played 76.2 percent of the snaps in the games that he's played in, catching seven passes for 105 yards and a score. He struggled in Week 1 with Purdy under center, catching just two of his five targets for 16 yards.
I have a hard time trusting Jennings as a prop option since he could only play a few snaps, so I'm looking to another 49ers receiver as my top player prop for this game on Sunday.
Best 49ers Prop Bet for Week 4 vs. Jaguars
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Ricky Pearsall OVER 59.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
In Week 1 with Purdy under center, Pearsall finished with four catches (on seven targets) for 108 yards. He’s coming off his best week of the season in Week 3, where he caught eight balls (on 11 targets) for 117 yards.
Even with Jennings (questionable) also expected to play in this game, I think Pearsall is the receiver to trust on Sunday.
Since Jennings is expected to be limited in Week 4, and the 49ers remain without Kittle and Aiyuk, Pearsall has a chance to operate as a true No. 1 on Sunday. Even in his worst game this season (Week 2), Pearsall finished with four catches for 56 yards.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.