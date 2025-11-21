Jaxson Dart Injury Update Moves Lions-Giants Odds Again
Giants QB Jaxson Dart has been declared out with a concussion for the Giants game against the Lions. Oddsmakers were quick to move the line,
The Giants initially opened as +11.5 point road underdogs at DraftKings against the Lions. When Dart practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, the line moved to +10.5. Now, with Dart out, DK has moved the odds to Giants +12.5 with -115 odds at either side.
On the moneyline, the Giants were +410 at DraftKings and the Lions were -550 to start the week. The Giants are now +455 and the Lions are -625 at DK.
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan bet the Lions at -10.5 earlier in the week on BetMGM. It’s hard to argue against that number, or even -12.5. The Giants will start Jameis Winston at QB. Their defense has been torched most of the season, especially against good rushing attacks. The Lions have one of the best rushing attacks in the league.
Mac’s take: The more the Lions lose, the more I believe they have value in the betting market. I still believe the Lions are a top-five team in the NFL and arguably the most balanced with elite play on both sides of the ball. It's time for them to do what elite teams do, and that's beat up on bad teams. Jameis Winston may be fun to watch, but this Giants' offense truly has little to offer in terms of production moving forward, with all their best players sidelined with injuries.
Let's also consider the Giants rank last in opponent rush EPA, 31st in opponent rush success rate, and last in opponent yards per carry, allowing 5.5 yards per rush. Now, they have to take on one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL. Detroit averages 4.6 yards per carry and will be able to carve up this Giants defense on the ground.
This is a big game for the Lions. They’re only a game behind in the NFC North standings, but the Packers, who they lost to to start the season, are between them and the Bears. The Lions are currently on the outside of the playoffs looking in with a 6-4 record. They play the Packers on Thanksgiving next week.
The Giants have scored under 20 points in all but one game not started by Dart. Winston led them to 20 points last week against the Packers. The Lions, meanwhile, average nearly 30 points per game. That number is 33.5 PPG at home.
