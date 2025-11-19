Positive Jaxson Dart Injury Update Doesn't Change Latest Odds for Giants vs. Lions
The New York Giants received a positive update for quarterback Jaxson Dart on Wednesday, as he's expected to return to practice as he works his way back from a concussion.
This should put Dart on track to face the Detroit Lions in Week 12, which has been the expectation since Sunday.
We've already seen a shift in the odds after it was reported that the Giants expect to get Dart back in action in Week 12.
Oddsmakers moved the Giants from +11.5 to +10.5 in the latest odds. DraftKings still has New York at +400 to win the game, but the Giants undoubtedly have a better shot at pulling off an upset with Dart in the lineup. New York is looking to win a road game for the first time this season after an 0-6 start.
Dart has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores. He's a candidate for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award, although he'll need to stay healthy the rest of the season to keep his name in the mix.
The Giants have covered the spread in six of their 11 games this season and in four of the games that Dart has gotten the start.
